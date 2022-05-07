1,060 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $169.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,882. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.13. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $167.46 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

