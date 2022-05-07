$116.17 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $116.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.20 million and the highest is $119.30 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $97.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $463.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $469.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $484.40 million, with estimates ranging from $474.40 million to $489.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 104,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.