$130.50 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to post $130.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.98 million and the highest is $132.46 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $130.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $586.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.72 million to $622.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $653.06 million, with estimates ranging from $638.86 million to $666.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

CASH traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 234,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,906. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

