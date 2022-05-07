1,329 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.82. 8,825,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,948. The firm has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.14. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

