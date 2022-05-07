1,336 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in CME Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in CME Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $210.37 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

