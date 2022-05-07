14,160 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.42. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

