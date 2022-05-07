$161.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will post sales of $161.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.50 million. Cactus posted sales of $108.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $662.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $679.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $819.23 million, with estimates ranging from $792.90 million to $837.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cactus by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $39,798,000.

Cactus stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Cactus has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.