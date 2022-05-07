$166.32 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to post sales of $166.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.96 million and the highest is $167.90 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $147.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $654.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of MCFT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 111,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $435.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

