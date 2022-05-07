$177.83 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to report $177.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.19 million. trivago posted sales of $115.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $680.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of TRVG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,722. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $638.43 million, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in trivago by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in trivago by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

