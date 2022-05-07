$184.64 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will report sales of $184.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.60 million and the lowest is $182.68 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $69.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $742.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.69 million to $751.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $770.82 million, with estimates ranging from $757.73 million to $783.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.65. 1,329,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,576. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,166,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,798 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,968,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.