1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,675. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.
About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
