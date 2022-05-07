1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of ONEM opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 250,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

