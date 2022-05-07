1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.97.

ONEM stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $125,692,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,184,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

