$2.46 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.62. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $250.78 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

