$2.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will report $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.89. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.85. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.