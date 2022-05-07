$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.31. 6,927,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

