200,000 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. CAE comprises approximately 1.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CAE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CAE by 4.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,530,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in CAE by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CAE by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,580,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,435,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

CAE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 180,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,928. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

