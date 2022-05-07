$216.59 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) to post $216.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.60 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $164.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $877.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $807.86 million to $933.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.02 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

