22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Issues Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,171. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,508 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the third quarter worth $290,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XXII. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

