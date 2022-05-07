$23.72 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $23.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.63 million to $23.80 million. Investar reported sales of $25.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $97.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.09 million to $97.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.86 million, with estimates ranging from $103.62 million to $104.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,437. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

