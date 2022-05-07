2,363 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,364,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.52 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.