251,300 Shares in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 251,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Separately, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000.

MLAIU remained flat at $$10.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

