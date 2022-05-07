29,064 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

KKR opened at $53.55 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 12.80%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

