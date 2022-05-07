298 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,787. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $449.50 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.