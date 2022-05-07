$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $11.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $14.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $280.34. 812,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.25. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

