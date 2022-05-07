$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the lowest is $3.54 billion. NetEase posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $14.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $18,036,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. NetEase has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

