$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.57 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $14.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $3.49 on Monday, hitting $477.92. 299,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.18. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

