$30.75 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will announce $30.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.70 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $30.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $127.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $128.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $137.05 million, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $143.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,573. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INBK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. 63,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $359.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

