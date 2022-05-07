300,000 Shares in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCX remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

