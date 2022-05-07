$31.46 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to announce $31.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.43 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $31.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $128.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

NYMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 3,416,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,712. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.