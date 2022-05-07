$320.59 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will report sales of $320.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.50 million to $328.10 million. Unity Software posted sales of $234.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded down $4.68 on Monday, hitting $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,199. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

