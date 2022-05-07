32,000 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $39,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. 1,808,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,530. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

