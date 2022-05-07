3,236 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 223.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

