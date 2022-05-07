$33.62 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $33.72 million. CareCloud posted sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $152.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.44 million to $153.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.90. 73,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $58.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.09.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

