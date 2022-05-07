3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $344.91

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.91 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 347.72 ($4.34). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.27), with a volume of 967,088 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 19.95 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.12.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.