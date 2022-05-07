3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.53. 2,470,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

