$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to announce $4.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the highest is $4.53 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $18.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.14 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

