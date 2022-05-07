$4.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will announce $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.17 and the highest is $4.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $16.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.08 to $17.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $22.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.64. 653,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

