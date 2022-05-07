400,000 Shares in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Bought by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Target Global Acquisition I accounts for approximately 2.7% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGAAU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGAAU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,098. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.