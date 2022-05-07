$418.47 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) to report sales of $418.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.89 million to $424.04 million. Plantronics posted sales of $476.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Plantronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,331,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,147,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,189,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,325,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.39. 1,457,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

Plantronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.