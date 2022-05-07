4,282 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

