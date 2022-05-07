$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) to post $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.90 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $10.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.94. 55,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

