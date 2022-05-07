$508.03 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will report $508.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.20 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $332.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 730,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after buying an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,802. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $50.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

