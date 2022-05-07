54,022 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,798,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,412. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $177.86 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.42.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.