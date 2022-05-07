$6.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $8.13 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $29.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,379,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,447,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,455. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.