$6.81 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will announce $6.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.89 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $28.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.17 billion to $28.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.80 billion to $35.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $34,934,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,467,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06. PayPal has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.