600 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.94. 449,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

