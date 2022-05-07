6,048 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. CVS Health makes up about 0.5% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.69. 8,220,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

