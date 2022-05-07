$61.79 Million in Sales Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) to post sales of $61.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.23 million and the highest is $62.45 million. High Tide posted sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $267.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $274.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $375.53 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $400.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

HITI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 203,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. High Tide has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in High Tide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

