6,378 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

NYSE AON opened at $286.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

